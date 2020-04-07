Left Menu
Development News Edition

Psychologists in Kolkata launch portal to help people deal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:46 IST
Psychologists in Kolkata launch portal to help people deal

Prominent psychologists and counsellors in the city have launched a portal to help people cope with stress and anxiety, amid the lockdown imposed by the government to combat COVID-19. The portal, launched on Sunday, is primarily meant for students suffering from mental health issues, but others may approach, too, clinical psychologist and school counsellor Dr Gunjan Tewari told PTI on Tuesday.

"A total of 23 counsellors have come forward to be a part of the portal - Let's Win This Battle. Every individual is allotted a specific time and one counsellor, who tries and addresses his or her issues. In just two days, we have received over 100 queries," she said. People get a little edgy in times like these and that often leads to tiffs and arguments at home, Tewari said.

"Children and teenagers are facing as much stress as the adults. Tiffs over possession of TV remote, addiction to mobile phone and similar things, which are common in normal circumstances, should be averted now as everyone may have become a bit edgy," she said. The portal contains names and telephone numbers of the clinical psychologists, who will offer guidance and support for free between 9 am and 10 pm, another counsellor said.

"Depression, panic and sleep disorder may get the better of you during this phase. But don't let that happen. We are here to help you cruise through it," she said. Nandini Mitra, a mother to 17-year-old, said her son had been exhibiting "aggressive behaviour" since the suspension of classes.

"He cannot go out, he can't meet friends. He misses his outdoor games and cycling. When he gets angry, he breaks plates and glasses. I wanted to seek help, but didn't know whom to approach, amid the lockdown. This new portal could be of help. We have been allotted a time in the afternoon, three days a week," the Howrah resident said. Welcoming the initiative, a spokesperson at a CBSE school in the city, said, "The portal could go a long way in addressing mental health problems of teenagers." PTI SUS RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Political prisoners should be among first released in pandemic response: UN rights chief

The UN human rights body has urged nations to release individuals detained without sufficient legal basis, including political prisoners, as the world body stressed the need to take a very close look at incarcerations and reduce overcrowdin...

CBSE to offer skill courses as additional sixth subject for classes 6 to 11 from 2020-21 academic session.

CBSE to offer skill courses as additional sixth subject for classes 6 to 11 from 2020-21 academic session....

Latest technologies being used to manage COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

The latest technologies are being used for the management of COVID-19 cases in the country, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Tuesday. We are using the latest technologies across various stat...

150 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking tally in state to 1,018: health official. PTI ND KRK KRK

150 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking tally in state to 1,018 health official. PTI ND KRK KRK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020