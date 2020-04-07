IRCTC suspends bookings for 3 trains run by it till April 30

IRCTC has decided to suspend bookings for trains that are run by it, till April 30. The train service includes, 2 Tejas trains and 1 Kashi Mahakal Express. "Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to suspend bookings for trains that are run by it, till 30th April. IRCTC runs three trains as of now, 2 Tejas trains and 1 Kashi Mahakal Express," IRCTC Spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Tough times tough measures. Practice social distancing even if it means staying away for some time from your favourite foods. Eat a nutritious, healthy diet and stay fit," ECatering IRCTC wrote on Twitter. Last month, IRCTC had closed its food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan Aahars and cell kitchens as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. The death toll stands at 117. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.