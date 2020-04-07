COVID-19: TN CM announces sops for farmers, traders

Chennai, Apr 7 (PTI): In view of ongoing curbs to fight coronavirus, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced sops to farmers, which include waiver of cold storage user fee and facilitation in marketing and logistics. Besides, loans upto Rs 10 lakh would be offerred to farmer producer firms aimed at benefiting both ryots and consumers.

Palaniswami exempted traders from paying one per cent market fee for procuring farm produce from farmers as part of efforts to ensure reasonable prices for consumers. The Chief Minister also said 500 vans would be deployed additionally to sell vegetables and fruits to people in urban neighbourhoods.

"In case farmers faced difficulties in taking their produce to the markets and selling them, they could contact the Deputy Director of Agriculture (agri-business) in their respective districts," an official release here said and listed their contact numbers besides the state helpline numbers, including 044-22253884. The officials would render assistance to farmers in contacting traders to sell their produce, get permission from the district administration for logisitcs and guidance in regard to cold storage amenities. "Considering the present circumstances and in view of expectations that mango production is likely to increase in 15 days, cold storge user fee shall not be levied for farmers till April 30 and the government will bear it," the release said.

Cold storage units are used by farmers to store their produce, including vegetables. Select farmer producer companies would be provided loans upto Rs 10 lakh for direct procurement from farmers to ensure fair price for ryots and quality produce for the people at reasonable prices, the government said.

Also, the 500 vans would be additionally deployed by the horticulture department to sell vegetables and fruits in their localities which would help hassle-free availability to the people. Presently, traders pay a market fee of one per cent when they buy a string of farm produce including paddy, millets, groundnut, onion, cashewnut and tamarind from farmers.

In view of restrictions due to COVID-19 and to ensure availability to people at reasonable prices, traders need not pay the one per cent market fee till April 30, the government said..

