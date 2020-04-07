DIG Police visits COVID-19 red zone areas in Andhra Pradesh

Deputy Inspector General K.V Mohan Rao visited COVID-19 red zones in Tangellamudi and Ponangi areas of Eluru town and directed police at the check posts not to allow any movement of public through these points. He said that arrangements have been made for door-to-door delivery of daily essentials in the red zone areas and himself delivered commodities, supplied by the local organization Manam Foundation, to the houses in Tangellamudi.

According to the DIG, ten COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Tangellamudi and Ponangi areas of Eluru; hence, red zones were formed to contain the deadly virus. He further instructed the public to follow all rules and regulations, and follow social distancing.

Later, DIG visited the local quarantine centre and enquired whether enough supplies were present for the 144 individuals quarantined there. With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421 on Tuesday, as stated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases, while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total death toll at present stands at 114. (ANI)

