Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIG Police visits COVID-19 red zone areas in Andhra Pradesh

Deputy Inspector General K.V Mohan Rao visited COVID-19 red zones in Tangellamudi and Ponangi areas of Eluru town and directed police at the check posts not to allow any movement of public through these points.

ANI | Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:31 IST
DIG Police visits COVID-19 red zone areas in Andhra Pradesh
Deputy Inspector General K.V Mohan Rao visits COVID-19 red zones (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Inspector General K.V Mohan Rao visited COVID-19 red zones in Tangellamudi and Ponangi areas of Eluru town and directed police at the check posts not to allow any movement of public through these points. He said that arrangements have been made for door-to-door delivery of daily essentials in the red zone areas and himself delivered commodities, supplied by the local organization Manam Foundation, to the houses in Tangellamudi.

According to the DIG, ten COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Tangellamudi and Ponangi areas of Eluru; hence, red zones were formed to contain the deadly virus. He further instructed the public to follow all rules and regulations, and follow social distancing.

Later, DIG visited the local quarantine centre and enquired whether enough supplies were present for the 144 individuals quarantined there. With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421 on Tuesday, as stated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases, while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total death toll at present stands at 114. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa grounds Germanwings in sweeping restructuring

Lufthansa on Tuesday said it will ground its Germanwings low-cost airline as part of a broader overhaul which includes cutting flight capacity across the group.Lufthansa will cut capacity at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, including reduc...

COVID-19: Death toll in country rises to 124, number of cases to 4,789

The death toll in the country due to novel coronavirus rose to 124 and the number of cases climbed to 4,789 on Tuesday, registering an increase of 508 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of a...

Exporters to raise wages issue, opening up of factories in discussion with Commerce Minister Wed

Exporters will seek immediate roll out of support measures and permission for opening up their factories with 50 per cent of workforce during a video conference meeting called by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Rep...

Pompeo says Afghanistan peace progress made since his March 23 Kabul visit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said a U.S.-led Afghanistan peacemaking drive has seen progress since he visited Kabul last month to persuade the Afghan president and his main political foe to end their leadership feud. Weve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020