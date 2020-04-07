TN CM orders Rs 1 cr cut in MLA fund to channel it for virus fight

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday ordered utilisation of Rs one crore from the MLA Local Area Development Fund of all the 234 legislators towards procuring medical equipment, drugs and for prevention initiatives against the coronavirus across Tamil Nadu. The government permission for MLAs to use upto Rs 25 lakh in their respective constituencies towards anti-contagion prevention measures and for medical treatment purposes will continue to be in force, the Chief Minister said.

"I have ordered utilisation of Rs one crore from the MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALADF) of all legislators and utilise it at the State level," he said in a statement. The fund deducted will be used for buying medical equipment, drugs and prevention initiatives against coronavirus across Tamil Nadu.

While the MLA LADF allocation for each legislator is Rs three crore per year in Tamil Nadu, it is not known immediately if the utilisation of Rs one crore is only for April or whether it will be continued..

