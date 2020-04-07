TDP leader on COVID-19 help distribution duty beaten up in Andhra's Chittoor, alleges YSRCP hand

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Batthi Reddy was allegedly beaten up by unidentified miscreants while he was distributing aid to poor people in Challapalem village here. Reddy is also the PRO of a private company, which is distributing aid to people affected by the coronavirus lockdown. The incident took place when he was distributing aid by the company in Challapalem. He was later taken to a hospital.

Reddy alleged that it was "YSRCP goons" who attacked him. Srikalahasti Rural Police Station Inspector Vijay Kumar confirmed the attack on Batthi Reddy saying it was done by "some unidentified miscreants".

A case has been filed and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.