Left Menu
Development News Edition

MPLADS Fund: Centre's decision 'detrimental', says Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:02 IST
MPLADS Fund: Centre's decision 'detrimental', says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the Centre's decision to suspend the MPLAD fund for two years was "detrimental" and it should be allowed to be used for fighting the Covid-19 in respective constituencies of the Members of Parliament. Pointing out that the Local Self Governments (LSG)s were playing a major role in fighting the pandemic and there was a requirement of funds at the local level, Vijayan said refusing the MPLAD fund at this stage was against the country's federal structure.

"This decision needs to be reconsidered. MPLAD fund should be allowed to be used for fighting the pandemic in respective constituencies. The Centre must give a direction accordingly", Vijayan told reporters here after a Covid-19 review meeting. Various MP's including Thiruvananthapuram MP had come out against the decision on MPLAD fund, saying it should be revised and MPs should be allowed to earmark these funds for Covid-19 related expenditure to meet local needs and benefit the vulnerable.

The Chief Minister said while he appreciated the government's decision to cut the salaries of Prime Minister, Ministers and the MPs to raise funds to deal with the pandemic, suspension of the MPLAD fund for two years would be "detrimental" to the development of local areas. There are allegations that even in the backdrop of Covid-19 the financial aid given to various states were "imbalanced and discriminatory." As far as Kerala was concerned the fund was insufficient, Vijayan said.

"In these circumstances, it was inmportant that we use the MPLAD fund for fighting the pandemic. Certain MPs have already started utilising the funds for the state and their constituencies. But as of now, all such funds are not possible to use". Noting that the MPLAD funds were meant for the people of the respective constituencies, he said it was not right to subsume them to the Central pool.

Be it a natural disaster or a pandemic, effective interference can be made in the local level. In Kerala, the local self government institutions have played a major role in the disaster management works after the floods and rehabilitation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

24 more test positive for COVID-19 in UP; total count 332

Twenty-four more coronavirus cases surfaced in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing the total number of infected people in the state to 332. The count stood at 308 on Monday. According to a medical bulletin, 12 of the fresh cases were l...

Spending time with family has raised my spirits: Football star Adil Khan

In self-isolation, Indian defender Adil Khan on Tuesday revealed how he is spending time with his family that has helped him in raising his spirits. He also talked about how little chances the players get to spend time with their families.D...

Ordinance promulgated to reduce salaries of MPs by 30 per cent to fund fight against COVID-19

An ordinance to amend a law to reduce the salaries of Members of Parliament by 30 per cent for one year to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic was promulgated on Tuesday. The Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Par...

Business briefs

Business process management company WNS on Tuesday committed Rs 5 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The money will be deposited to the PM CARES Fund, the companys chief executive Keshav Murugesh said. Axis Bank to col...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020