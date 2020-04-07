Left Menu
Case against 6 Malaysians for not disclosing Delhi visit

PTI | Hyerabad | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:57 IST
Case against 6 Malaysians for not disclosing Delhi visit

Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI): A case has been registered against a group of six Malaysians on the charge of violating visa norms and not disclosing to the authorities about their attendance at the religious meeting in Delhi last month and staying in the city, police said on Tuesday. The six Malaysians had come to Hyderabad on tourist visas last month and later went to New Delhi and attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious meeting there, and travelled back to the city but did not inform the local authorities about their stay here.

Based on information, a police team shifted them to the state-run Gandhi Hospital here for quarantine around one week ago and their medical test reports were pending,they said. The Telangana government had earlier asked the persons who attended the religious gathering to voluntarily come forward and report to the officials.

The government also said it would be arrange for conducting tests for them and provide them with free treatment after at least six people, who attended the congregation last month, died in the state due to the coronavirus infection. "The six Malaysians did not share information about their stay in Hyderabad and were booked under relevant IPC sections, the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and Foreigners Act and for violating tourist visa norms", a police official told PTI.

On Monday, a case was registered against 10 Indonesians, who had attended the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi last month and visited Karimnagar district and subsequently tested positive for coronavirus for alleged negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant..

