COVID-19: Rs 3.30 cr donated towards CMRF in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:03 IST
A total of Rs 3.30 crore has been donated towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) till Tuesday to fight COVID-19 in Mizoram, a senior official said. The contributions were made by lawmakers, churches, organisations, government employees and other individuals, Additional Chief Secretary to the chief minister, J C Ramthanga told PTI.

He said the state government has also received Rs 3 crore from DoNER Ministry to fight the novel coronavirus. Of the grant from the Centre, Rs 2 crore will be spent on medical facilities and Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for contingencies, he said.

The official said people are strictly observing the nationwide lockdown and adhering to social distancing norms. "Mizo people are disciplined and law-abiding citizens.

Community participation has helped the government in successfully implementing lockdown," Ramthanga said. More than 400 PPE, 15,772 masks, 462 litres of hand sanitiser and 462 surgical gowns have been distributed among frontline workers, sources said.

There has been no report of starvation though some families are facing a shortage of food, they said. Local and village-level task forces constituted by the state government were seen distributing foodgrains among the needy at several places, the sources said.

Zoram People Movement (ZPM) leader and Independent MLA from Serchhip seat, Lalduhoma was seen distributing vegetables grown in his farm. A group of farmers in Reiek near Aizawl distributed vegetables to the needy while drivers in Biate were seen supplying water to residents for free.

