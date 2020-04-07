Left Menu
Development News Edition

113 FIRs in Maharashtra for spreading fake news about COVID-19, lockdown

The Maharashtra Cyber department has registered a total of 113 FIRs against people spreading fake information on social media related to coronavirus and the lockdown.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:35 IST
113 FIRs in Maharashtra for spreading fake news about COVID-19, lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Cyber department has registered a total of 113 FIRs against people spreading fake information on social media related to coronavirus and the lockdown.

"A total of 113 FIRs have been registered by Maharashtra Cyber department during the lockdown period for spreading misinformation and for spreading communal/casteist hatred on social media," according to a State Home Department report.

On April 6, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that a total of 100 FIRs had been registered by the Maharashtra Police against the people who allegedly spread fake and unverified news on Twitter relating to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Ireland likely to extend shutdown as coronavirus toll rises

Irelands chief medical officer said on Tuesday he did not expect to be able to recommend a lifting of severe restrictions on economic activity and the movement of people by April 12 amid a spike in the death toll from COVID-19.At this momen...

UN chief lauds WHO's 'tremendous work' as Trump lashes out at 'China centric' world health body

The UN chief on Tuesday lauded the tremendous work of the World Health Organisation, even as US President Donald Trump accused the global health body of being China centric and criticised its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. For the Se...

The Croods 2 release date, trailer, Kelly Marie Tran replaces Kat Dennings as Dawn

The success of The Croods in 2013 paved all its way to get a sequel. Thus, animation-lovers are passionately waiting for The Croods 2 for the last couple of years. Read the texts below to get some latest updates on the imminent movie.DreakW...

United Airlines drastically cuts California flights to match demand

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was temporarily, but significantly, reducing daily flying in and out of Los Angeles and San Francisco airports to better match demand that has dropped due to the new coronavirus.Starting on Ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020