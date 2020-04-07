113 FIRs in Maharashtra for spreading fake news about COVID-19, lockdown

The Maharashtra Cyber department has registered a total of 113 FIRs against people spreading fake information on social media related to coronavirus and the lockdown.

"A total of 113 FIRs have been registered by Maharashtra Cyber department during the lockdown period for spreading misinformation and for spreading communal/casteist hatred on social media," according to a State Home Department report.

On April 6, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that a total of 100 FIRs had been registered by the Maharashtra Police against the people who allegedly spread fake and unverified news on Twitter relating to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

