Wife, 2 brothers of COVID-19 victim test positive in Amravati

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:22 IST
The wife and two brothersof a COVID-19 patient who died on April 2 in Maharashtra'sAmravati have also tested positive for novel coronavirus, saidhealth officials on Tuesday

A total of 24 people, including these three, had beenkept in quarantine as a precautionary measure as they had comein contact with the deceased, an official said

"The samples of 14 of the rest 21 have tested negativewhile the reports of seven are awaited. The three who testedpositive are the only active cases in Amravati presently," hesaid.

