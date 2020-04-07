Lockdown: TN police tightens grip against violators

As part of efforts to enforce a rigid lockdown in Tamil Nadu, the police department tightened its grip on violators by filing over 90,000 cases and seizing 78,000-plus vehicles even as the government said devotees stranded in Nagapattinam district have been provided food and shelter. Stepping up patrol in marketplaces aiding civic authorities across, the police department said as many as 1,02,812 instances of lockdown violations came to its notice following which as many as 92,862 FIRs were filed and 78,240 vehicles seized.

"A fine of Rs 27,73,794 has been levied," the department said in a release. Additional Director General of Police M Ravi told reporters that they have been receiving inputs of domestic violence against women during the lockdown and warned of strict action against offenders. He appealed to women to call up police helpline numbers and use 'Kavalan' mobile app for assistance.

The Chennai City Police warned that people violating prohibitory orders clamped to enforce the ongoing lockdown would be dealt with strictly and advised citizens to walk to the nearest stores to buy essential commodities, including vegetables. City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan said complaints have been received that many motorists travel farther under the pretext of buying essentials.

"Essential commodities will be available in the vicinity, within 1-2 km. People can walk to the shops to buy them," Viswanathan told reporters here. Handlooms Minister OS Manian said 44 pilgrims from various parts of the country were stranded at Vailankanni in Nagapattinam district, and all of them have been provided with food, shelter and amenities.

Vailankanni is popular for its Shrine Basilica of our Lady of health Vailankanni among Christians. Senior AIADMK leader and Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said food would be provided in all the 15 'Amma canteens' in Coimbatore free of cost and the entire expenditure would be borne by the party. Over 20,000 people are taking food in these canteens thrice a day and the entire expenses for free food would be borne by the AIADMK, Velumani said.

Amma Canteen known as Amma Unavagam in Tamil is a low cost food chain run by local bodies across Tamil Nadu and the scheme was launched by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa years ago. Here, the cost of food items ranges between Re one and Rs five. Chennai Corporation authorities meanwhile distributed 200 bags of food items to fishermen in North Chennai to help them during lockdown.

