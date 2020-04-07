Left Menu
Pune zoological park part takes precautions against COVID-19

Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wild Life research center in Pune has started taking all precautions to protect the animals from COVID-19 after reports that a tiger in the US was detected positive for the virus.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:40 IST
Staff serving food to animal of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wild Life research center in Pune on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Dr Raj Kumar Jadhav, director of zoological park, said that they were following instructions given by the central government. It has about 440 animals including lions.

"After a tiger was detected positive in a zoo in the USA, we have received instructions from central government and we are following all guidelines," he said. The zoological park is sanitizing vehicles coming inside the park and gloves and masks have been given to the staff.

"After a tiger was detected positive in a zoo in the USA, we have received instructions from central government and we are following all guidelines," he said. The zoological park is sanitizing vehicles coming inside the park and gloves and masks have been given to the staff.

"Every vehicle coming inside the park including those bringing food for animals is sanitised. The employees are asked to wash their hands and use gloves and face masks while serving food to animals," Jadhav said. "Employees have been asked to intimate senior officials if they observe any symptoms in animals related to COVID-19. None of the animals has shown such symptoms," he added.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has asked all zoos across the country to monitor the health of kept animals as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

