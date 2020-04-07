Left Menu
Total COVID-19 cases in Delhi reaches 550 as 25 more test positive

A total of 25 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the tally in the national capital to 550, of which, 331 cases are related to Nizamuddin Markaz.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 25 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the tally in the national capital to 550, of which, 331 cases are related to Nizamuddin Markaz. "25 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi today. Total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 550, of them 331 cases are related to Nizamuddin Markaz, 170 cases have foreign travel/contact history and 49 cases are under investigation," Delhi Chief Minister's office said.

The national capital has third highest number of cases in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Majority of Delhi's case are form the Tablighi Jamaat event, which has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19. Several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Meanwhile, with 722 new positive cases, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 4,789 on Tuesday, of which 4,312 are active cases. As many as 352 persons have been cured or discharged (one migrated) and 124 have died. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

