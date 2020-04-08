Disinfectant tunnel set up in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam to contain spread of COVID-19

In order to fight COVID-19, Srikakulam District collector J Nivas on Tuesday inaugurated a disinfectant tunnel at a vegetable market to contain the spread of the disease. At the entrance of the tunnel, boards suggesting precautions to be taken for prevention of corona spread have been erected.

District collector J Nivas said, "The state government has decided to conduct coronavirus sample tests at the state level. Accordingly, TB sample test centres will be converted to coronavirus sample test centers. Adequate training is being provided to five teams of staff." The state health department had earlier informed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 314. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.