Dargahs, graveyards to remain closed during Shab-e-Barat in K'taka

In order to adhere to the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus spread ahead of Shab-e-Barat, the Karnataka government has issued directions to close dargahs and graveyards, and to suspend congregational prayers. As per the order, the public will not be allowed to perform religious rituals in the graveyards and dargahs.

Shab-e-Barat is an Islamic festival, which is celebrated as a day of forgiveness or atonement. This year, it is scheduled to be held on April 9. "It is hereby directed to all the managements not to allow any congregational prayers in the mosques and the management of the Muslim graveyards and dargahs throughout the state to suspend the visit of public on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat on Thursday," Karnataka government said in a statement.

"No public shall be allowed to perform religious rituals in the Muslim graveyards and Dargahs and close all the gates," it added. The management of the Muslim graveyards and dargahs have been asked to take necessary steps for implementation of the said order in the interest of public health in letter and spirit.

"All the Waqf Officers and Districts Waqf Advisory Committees in the state shall adhere to the order and directed to circulate the same to all the Waqf managements and ensure that the said order is followed scrupulously. Any dereliction in this regard will be viewed seriously," it said. In Karnataka, 175 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 25 cured and discharged and four deaths, as per the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

