Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total positive COVID-19 cases stand at 181 in Karnataka

Till date 181 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka including five deaths and 28 discharges, said State Government on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:15 IST
Total positive COVID-19 cases stand at 181 in Karnataka
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Till date 181 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka including five deaths and 28 discharges, said State Government on Wednesday. Six new positive cases have been reported from April 7, 5:00 PM to April 8, 12:00 noon, informed Karnataka Government in a bulletin.

Out of the six fresh cases one has been reported from Uttarakannada, two from Kalburgi, one from Mandya, one from Chikkaballapur and one from BBMP Bengaluru. "In view of breaking the chain and containment of COVID-19, Karnataka State Board of Auqaf, Bengaluru has directed to all the managements not to allow any congregational prayers in the Masajid and the managements of the Qabrasthans (Muslim graveyards) / Darghas throughout the state and to suspend the visit of public on the occasion of SHAB-EBARAT on thursday, April 9," said State Government in its bulletin.

No public shall be allowed to perform religious rituals in the Qabrasthans/Darghas and all the gates of Qabrasthans/Darghas shall be kept closed. All managements of Qabrasthans/Darghas shall take necessary action on the above directions and all Waqf officers, District Waqf Advisory Committee in state shall adhere to the orders and directed to circulate the same and to ensure the order is followed scrupulously, the State Government added.

India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 are reported to be active while 401 people have recovered or have been discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

British Indian entrepreneur’s firm begins arthritis drug tests for COVID-19

A UK-based bioscience company co-founded by an Indian-origin intrepreneur is testing a rheumatoid arthritis drug to explore its scope in the treatment of patients with rapidly worsening COVID-19 symptoms at hospitals in Italy. Izana Bioscie...

Coronavirus: Shake-out in electric two, three-wheeler segment expected in short term

The coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing lockdown will lead to shake-out in electric two and three-wheeler industry with smaller players unable to survive the extreme short term folding up, according to Society of Electric Vehicle Manufactu...

Centre to release another Rs 34,000 cr compensation to states soon

In a bid to provide further relief to states amid the coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry is planning to soon release another about Rs 34,000 crore to states as compensation for their revenue loss in the goods and services tax GST re...

S.Korea imposes new coronavirus travel restrictions, announces $29.5 bln in business aid

South Koreas government said on Wednesday it will increase restrictions on people traveling from overseas to prevent new coronavirus infections, and announced new stimulus measures for exporters hit by the outbreak. South Korea will tempora...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020