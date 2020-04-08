Army postpones six-day conference of top commanders in view of COVID-19 situation

The Indian Army has postponed a six-day conference of its top commanders next week in view of rising cases of coronavirus in the country, official sources said on Wednesday. The conference was to be held from April 13 to 18. In the conference, the Army commanders were set to carry out overall review of India's security challenges, particularly along the borders with Pakistan and China

The agenda of the conference also included a detailed discussion on ways to speed up long-pending reform in the 1.3 million-force

Sources said the conference has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Army has been extensively helping civil administrations across the country in dealing with the outbreak. India has recorded over 5,100 cases of coronavirus and 149 deaths due to the infection so far, according to Union Health Ministry.

