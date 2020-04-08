2 brothers held for not sharing info with health workers

Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:37 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI): Two brothers have beeen arrested for allegedly abusing and not sharing information with women health personnel while they were conducting a survey as part of measures to check the spread of coronavirus in Vikarabad district in Telangana, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened on Tuesday in Tandur town when the two women health workers collecting information as part of the door-to-door survey went to a home in a locality when the two brothers, aged between 35 and 45, refused to share the details and abused them, the police said.

The women later lodged a complaint with police following which a case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the duo was arrested, a police official told PTI. Recently, the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy had said that the entire police force across the state has been directed to ensure safety and security of all doctors and other healthcare professionals involved in dealing with COVID-19 cases on a 24X7 basis.

