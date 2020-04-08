United face of political leadership was visible in PM’s meeting with floor leaders: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the united face of the country's political leadership was visible in the prime minister’s meeting with floor leaders at the time of crisis. Joshi, who coordinated the meeting, said most leaders backed the efforts of the government, including the lockdown, to tackle COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting with floor leaders of opposition and other parties in Parliament discussed the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to contain the fast-spreading virus in the country. Modi interacted with 18 leaders from different parties. Most of them were from opposition parties.

