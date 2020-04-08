COVID-19 lockdown: Two held for spitting on cops in Indore

Two persons were arrested for allegedly spitting on policemen, after they were intercepted for stepping out during the COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday when Jujair Hussain Javadwala (35) and Moiz Ali Javadwala (30), who were travelling on a motorcycle, were intercepted by policemen deployed at Chhavni area, Sanyogitaganj police station in- charge Rajiv Tripathi told PTI.

The duo, who violated the curfew, spat on the police personnel and fled the scene, he said, adding that the accused were subsequently arrested and sent to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected by the local court. The accused were booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC, the official said.

Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Prdesh, has so far reported 173 COVID-19 cases with 16 deaths..

