Chamoli woman donates all savings to PM-CARES Fund for combating coronavirus

Devki Bhandari, a woman in her mid-60s, donated all her personal savings amounting Rs 10 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund for fighting coronavirus.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:05 IST
Devki Bhandari handed a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Uttarakhand state officials for fighting coronavirus. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Devki Bhandari, a woman in her mid-60s, donated all her personal savings amounting Rs 10 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund for fighting coronavirus. She has no children while her husband, who was an employee at silk department, died 12 years ago.

The woman handed the cheque to the state department officials here on Wednesday morning. Yesterday also, a 4 -year-old boy from Vijaywada donated his savings of Rs 971 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for coronavirus. Hemanth handed his savings to state Minister Perni Venkatramaiah at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

