Mumbai: 50% of COVID-19 patients found in four civic wards

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:19 IST
Nearly 50 per cent of the total 590 COVID-19 patients found so far in Mumbai, which has emerged as one of the hotspots of coronavirus spread not only in Maharashtra but also across the country, are from four of the total 24 administrative wards of the civic body. The latest infographic released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday suggests that 282 of the 590 positive cases were detected in D, E, G-South and K- West wards.

Coronavirus has so far claimed 40 lives in the metropolis. The latest BMC data highlights that the highest number of 133 positive cases in the city are from G-South ward, which witnessed almost 71 per cent rise in the COVID-19 cases on a single day (on April 7) as there were only 78 cases till April 6.

The G-South ward includes areas like Haji Ali, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Worli, Lower Parel, Currey Road, Elphinstone Road and Sat Rasta. Most part of this ward fall under Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray's Worli Assembly constituency. Majority of COVID-19 cases in G-South ward have been found in Elphinstone Road area and Worli Koliwada, which is why hundreds of residents there have been quarantined or admitted to isolation wards in hospitals.

The BMC infographic also points out that the G-South ward is followed by D, E and K-West ward, where 59, 46 and 43 COVID-19 patients have been found so respectively. Three of these wards are in south central Mumbai, while the K-West ward is located in Western suburban areas like Andheri and Vile Parle.

According to the data, four other wards- H-East, P- North, K-East and M-West- have 33, 32, 27 and 23 COVID-19 patients respectively. The data suggests that all these eight wards have 397 of the total 590 COVID-19 patients, which comes to around 67 per cent of the total cases in the city.

The infographic also points out that A, B and C wards in South Mumbai and T ward in North East Mumbai have less than seven cases each, while B ward has the lowest five COVID-19 cases. The Centre has declared Mumbai as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 in the country and various measures have been taken by the authorities to contain the spread of the virus in the densely populated slums.

According to BMC release, the civic body has created as many as 241 containment zones in the city, where at least one or more positive or suspected case of COVID-19 found. Restrictions have been put on the movement of people in these zones to avoid spread of the pandemic.

