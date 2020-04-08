Left Menu
WFP needs US$130m to prevent Zimbabwean plunging deeper into hunger

A recent nationwide assessment – the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) – shows that the number of acutely food insecure Zimbabweans has risen to 4.3 million, from 3.8 million at the end of last year.

WFP is planning to assist 4.1 million people in April, although insufficient funding has prevented it from achieving the same monthly target since the turn of the year. In March, it reached 3.7 million of the most vulnerable Zimbabweans. Image Credit: World Food Programme

With Zimbabwe's already severe climate- and recession-induced hunger crisis deepening and COVID-19 taking hold, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) urgently needs US$130 million to sustain through August an emergency operation to prevent millions of the country's most vulnerable people plunging deeper into hunger.

"With most Zimbabweans already struggling to put food on the table, the COVID pandemic risks even wider and deeper desperation," said Eddie Rowe, WFP's Country Director. "We must all do our utmost to prevent this tragedy from turning into a catastrophe."

WFP assistance in recent months has helped ease hunger in six of nine districts classified late last year as suffering "emergency" food insecurity (IPC 4), allowing them to be downgraded to the less severe "crisis" level (IPC 3). However, 56 of the country's 60 districts are now categorized as experiencing "crisis" hunger. WFP supports communities afflicted by "crisis" and "emergency" food insecurity.

WFP is planning to assist 4.1 million people in April, although insufficient funding has prevented it from achieving the same monthly target since the turn of the year. In March, it reached 3.7 million of the most vulnerable Zimbabweans.

The total number of food-insecure people stands at 7.7 million, more than half the population. The US$130 million being urgently sought by WFP is part of a total food assistance requirement of US$472 million through December.

Cereal production in 2019 was half that of 2018, and less than half the national requirement. Experts predict that the upcoming 2020 harvest will be even poorer. Most of Zimbabwe's food is produced by subsistence farmers dependent on a single, increasingly unreliable rainy season.

With unprecedented hyperinflation having pushed the prices of staples beyond the means of most Zimbabweans, increasingly desperate families are eating less, selling off precious belongings and going into debt.

COVID-19 threatens to exacerbate Zimbabwe's dire economic and hunger crises, drastically affecting the lives of people in both urban and rural areas. WFP has a critical role to play by sustaining its scaled-up food assistance programme – and must be able to deliver at full capacity – while supporting the country's response to the pandemic.

It is pre-positioning three months of food and cash assistance, rolling out new risk-control measures at distributions – increasing their number to prevent overcrowding, initiating handwashing and monitored social distancing – and launching a communications campaign to convey essential health and safety information.

