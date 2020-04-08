Ernakulam district supplies milk to the old, young for free

Kochi, Apr 8 (PTI): In a bid to ensure that every elderly person and child stays healthy during the period of lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, a district administration in Kerala, in cooperation with a major food and beverage company, is distributing milk at their doorstep free of cost. Named as "Poshanam" (nutrition), the programme is being implemented in Ernakulam district with the cooperation of Nestle to cater to elderly people over the age of 60 and children below 10, a district administration official said.

ASHA workers, who are trained to work as an interface between the community and the public health system, would take the 180 ml ready-to-drink milk packets at the doorstep of the elderly, children and people belonging to the scheduled tribes to ensure that they are served adequate nutrition during the lockdown period, he said. The programme is implemented through the local governments in the district, he said.

The district Collector S Suhas on Wednesday launched the programme by handing over the milk packets to Thrikkakara Municipal chairperson Usha Praveen. Nestle Corporate Affairs Manager Joy Sakhariyas said the company is associated with the programme as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The district administration has taken the data of the elderly and children who would be the beneficiaries of the programme. Officials said Nestle has already supplied the milk products worth Rs 21 lakh for distribution.

