Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ernakulam district supplies milk to the old, young for free

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:49 IST
Ernakulam district supplies milk to the old, young for free

Kochi, Apr 8 (PTI): In a bid to ensure that every elderly person and child stays healthy during the period of lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, a district administration in Kerala, in cooperation with a major food and beverage company, is distributing milk at their doorstep free of cost. Named as "Poshanam" (nutrition), the programme is being implemented in Ernakulam district with the cooperation of Nestle to cater to elderly people over the age of 60 and children below 10, a district administration official said.

ASHA workers, who are trained to work as an interface between the community and the public health system, would take the 180 ml ready-to-drink milk packets at the doorstep of the elderly, children and people belonging to the scheduled tribes to ensure that they are served adequate nutrition during the lockdown period, he said. The programme is implemented through the local governments in the district, he said.

The district Collector S Suhas on Wednesday launched the programme by handing over the milk packets to Thrikkakara Municipal chairperson Usha Praveen. Nestle Corporate Affairs Manager Joy Sakhariyas said the company is associated with the programme as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The district administration has taken the data of the elderly and children who would be the beneficiaries of the programme. Officials said Nestle has already supplied the milk products worth Rs 21 lakh for distribution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Climate change could trigger sudden losses of world's wildlife -study

Climate change could trigger sudden, potentially catastrophic losses of wildlife in regions around the world over the coming decades, and the first waves could already be unfolding, according to a study published on Wednesday.With human act...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 55 people and resulted in two deaths there. It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who c...

Panic buying in Ghaziabad after UP orders sealing of COVID-19 hotspots

Markets here witnessed a sudden influx of customers panic-buying essential commodities on Wednesday after the Uttar Pradesh government announced that COVID-19 hotspots in the state, including in Ghaziabad, will be completely sealed off till...

Soccer-Schalke ask season ticket holders to pitch in with rebate refusal

Bundesliga club Schalke 04 have asked season ticket holders to waive their right to a rebate and help the cash-strapped club through the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Schalke said on Wednesday they were in a potentially ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020