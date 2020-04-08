Left Menu
Police, locals in Jammu come forward to feed stray animals

PTI | Kathua | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:51 IST
The police and locals in different parts of Jammu have taken upon themselves to feed stray animals facing starvation due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Strays especially dogs, cats, cattle and monkeys usually survive on leftovers from restaurants but with people staying indoors, they have been left with very little food to feed themselves.

As part of a major initiative to feed the animals, police trucks carrying food for buffaloes, cows, oxes, dogs etc. have been covering different parts of Kathua district since the last one week. "We have been daily feeding stray animals in different areas to ensure their survival," a police officer said. Meanwhile, a group of youngsters are feeding hundreds of stray monkeys in the forested areas of Manda-Nagrota and the lower Shivaliks in Sidhra-Surinsar.

The group carries breads and fruits in their vans to feed the simians everyday. "These monkeys need to be fed or they will die due to hunger," a volunteer said.

Similarly, several locals in Jammu too are feeding stray dogs in their in residential colonies. "I have been giving food to stray dogs in Hazaribagh area for last 10 days. I collect leftovers from various households and give it to them," Ram Singh said.

