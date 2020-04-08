COVID-19 lockdown: JKSLSA providing food, medicine at doorsteps

The Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (JKSLSA) is providing help to people at their doorsteps amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its spokesperson said on Wednesday. The JKSLSA has conducted 354 awareness camps on coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir and 60 camps in the Union Territory of Ladakh, he said.

It is also running an awareness campaign on social media and providing services to the needy, the spokesperson said. The legal services institutions under JKSLSA are also coordinating with the municipal corporations and other bodies in sanitizing areas and distributing PPEs to people, he said.

The JKSLSA has one secretary in each district of J-K who monitors and assists the para legal volunteers (PLVs) in providing help to masses, the spokesperson said. Total 630 PLVs in Jammu and Kashmir have been working round the clock to provide basic amenities, food packets and medicines at the doorsteps of people, he added. The PLVs are also keeping a vigil in their respective areas to report the arrival of any person from outside,the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.