Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: JKSLSA providing food, medicine at doorsteps

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:53 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: JKSLSA providing food, medicine at doorsteps

The Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (JKSLSA) is providing help to people at their doorsteps amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its spokesperson said on Wednesday. The JKSLSA has conducted 354 awareness camps on coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir and 60 camps in the Union Territory of Ladakh, he said.

It is also running an awareness campaign on social media and providing services to the needy, the spokesperson said. The legal services institutions under JKSLSA are also coordinating with the municipal corporations and other bodies in sanitizing areas and distributing PPEs to people, he said.

The JKSLSA has one secretary in each district of J-K who monitors and assists the para legal volunteers (PLVs) in providing help to masses, the spokesperson said. Total 630 PLVs in Jammu and Kashmir have been working round the clock to provide basic amenities, food packets and medicines at the doorsteps of people, he added. The PLVs are also keeping a vigil in their respective areas to report the arrival of any person from outside,the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Climate change could trigger sudden losses of world's wildlife -study

Climate change could trigger sudden, potentially catastrophic losses of wildlife in regions around the world over the coming decades, and the first waves could already be unfolding, according to a study published on Wednesday.With human act...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 55 people and resulted in two deaths there. It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who c...

Panic buying in Ghaziabad after UP orders sealing of COVID-19 hotspots

Markets here witnessed a sudden influx of customers panic-buying essential commodities on Wednesday after the Uttar Pradesh government announced that COVID-19 hotspots in the state, including in Ghaziabad, will be completely sealed off till...

Soccer-Schalke ask season ticket holders to pitch in with rebate refusal

Bundesliga club Schalke 04 have asked season ticket holders to waive their right to a rebate and help the cash-strapped club through the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Schalke said on Wednesday they were in a potentially ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020