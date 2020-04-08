Left Menu
Development News Edition

258 people arrested in Uttarakhand for lockdown violations

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:21 IST
258 people arrested in Uttarakhand for lockdown violations

Seventy-five cases were registered and 258 persons arrested on Wednesday for violating lockdown restrictions in Uttarakhand. According to data released by the state police headquarters here, a total of 4,435 people accused in 1,086 cases have been arrested in the state since the imposition of the lockdown. The nationwide lockdown began on March 25.

A total of 13,151 vehicles were challaned, 3,499 vehicles seized and fines worth Rs 60.51 lakh recovered from those found flouting lockdown norms during the period. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has appealed to all citizens of the state to follow the lockdown guidelines.

The state government also asked members of Tablighi Jamaat, whose return from congregations outside the state has caused a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, to report to authorities and share their travel history or face stern legal action. The state cabinet decided to launch a campaign to seek out such people and those who have come in contact with them so that they could undergo medical examination, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said.

He said the state cabinet also decided to send a recommendation to the Centre seeking extension of the lockdown. The lockdown is scheduled to end on April 14.

Coronavirus positive cases rose from seven to 33 in the the state in a short span of just a week this month with two more testing positive in Haridwar on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

From gin to gel: Waterloo distillery battles virus

Belgiums gin and whisky drinkers have been shut up at home for three weeks to avoid the epidemic but one Waterloo distillery is taking the battle to the coronavirus. The historic Mont Saint Jean farm south of Brussels served as a field hosp...

Climate change could trigger sudden losses of world's wildlife -study

Climate change could trigger sudden, potentially catastrophic losses of wildlife in regions around the world over the coming decades, and the first waves could already be unfolding, according to a study published on Wednesday.With human act...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 55 people and resulted in two deaths there. It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who c...

Panic buying in Ghaziabad after UP orders sealing of COVID-19 hotspots

Markets here witnessed a sudden influx of customers panic-buying essential commodities on Wednesday after the Uttar Pradesh government announced that COVID-19 hotspots in the state, including in Ghaziabad, will be completely sealed off till...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020