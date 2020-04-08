258 people arrested in Uttarakhand for lockdown violations

Seventy-five cases were registered and 258 persons arrested on Wednesday for violating lockdown restrictions in Uttarakhand. According to data released by the state police headquarters here, a total of 4,435 people accused in 1,086 cases have been arrested in the state since the imposition of the lockdown. The nationwide lockdown began on March 25.

A total of 13,151 vehicles were challaned, 3,499 vehicles seized and fines worth Rs 60.51 lakh recovered from those found flouting lockdown norms during the period. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has appealed to all citizens of the state to follow the lockdown guidelines.

The state government also asked members of Tablighi Jamaat, whose return from congregations outside the state has caused a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, to report to authorities and share their travel history or face stern legal action. The state cabinet decided to launch a campaign to seek out such people and those who have come in contact with them so that they could undergo medical examination, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said.

He said the state cabinet also decided to send a recommendation to the Centre seeking extension of the lockdown. The lockdown is scheduled to end on April 14.

Coronavirus positive cases rose from seven to 33 in the the state in a short span of just a week this month with two more testing positive in Haridwar on Wednesday..

