Nitish calls for social distancing in message on the eve of Shab-e-Baraat

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:37 IST
Greeting "Muslim brothers and sisters" on the eve of the Shab-e-Baraat festival, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday however made a solemn appeal that people stay at their homes and maintain social distancing in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In his message, the chief minister said Shab-e-Baraat is a festival of great sanctity. People observe this festival by spending the night immersed in prayers, seeking eternal tranquility for their departed ancestors and a spirit of peace and brotherhood world over. It is an occasion when prayers are accepted by God.

Extending his best wishes to the people of the country and the state, especially Muslim brothers and sisters, the chief minister however pointed out "it is imperative for all to be vigilant against the corona pandemic. "The most effective way to combat this problem is social distancing. Please stay at your homes. Your support is crucial for battling this pandemic successfully".

Earlier, the Bihar Shia and Sunni Wakf Board had also issued a plea that believers do "not venture out, trying to reach mosques" on Shab-e-Baraat which falls on Thursday and instead "perform namaaz at home". A similar plea was made by another influential Islamic group Imarat e Sharia, which has also criticized the "irresponsible conduct" of leaders of the Tablighi Jamaat which has been blamed for the spike in COVID 19 cases in Delhi and spreading the infection to far-off states.

