Woman gives birth to girl in police van amid lockdown

A woman gave birth to a girl in a police van in south Delhi's Kidwai Nagar on Wednesday while she was being taken to a hospital, police said. The police received a call from the woman's family, informing them that they urgently needed an ambulance for her. The woman lived in a labour camp in Kidwai Nagar, the police said.

Four police personnel, including a woman constable, picked up the 28-year-old pregnant woman in an ERV (Emergency Response Vehicle) and headed towards the Safdarjung Hospital, a senior police official said. On the way, the woman gave birth to a girl inside the van, he added.

The woman and the baby were then shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, the police official said..

