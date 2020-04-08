COVID-19: 34 localities to be sealed in Noida, DM assures home delivery of essentials

As many as 34 residential localities across Noida and Greater Noida will be sealed off till April 15 in order to contain coronavirus from spreading further, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Wednesday. These localities are part of hotspots, which means areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the past, the administration said in a statement.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Suhas L Y assured home delivery of essential commodities and services at all places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, urging people not to venture out and avoid panic buying. According to an official list, the localities identified for sealing in Noida are Sector 22, Chauda village, sectors 27, 28, 37, 41, 44, Hyde Park in Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in sector 137 and Wazidpur village, Ace Golfshire in Sector 150, Jaypee Wishtown sector 128, GrandOmaxe in Sector 93B, Sector 5 and 8 JJ colony, Designer Park in Sector 62 and Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100.

In Greater Noida, sector Alpha I, ATS Dolce in Zeta I, Omnicron III, Sector 3, Mehak Residency in Accheja village, Stellar MI Omnicron III, and Ghodi Baccheda village have been identified as the localities to be sealed, the list stated. Nirala Greenshire in Sector 2, Vishnoi village in Dadri, Palm Olympia in Sector 16 are the localities in Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension, it added.

In Lucknow, officials said 12 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be sealed off. Gautam Buddh Nagar is among 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where identified hotspots will be sealed till April 15, while the remaining areas will remain under lockdown (restricted outdoor movement of people), according to officials. The district administration appealed to the people to avoid panic buying and assured them that home delivery of essential commodities would be ensured in the sealed hotspots.

"Dear residents, no need for panic buying. Identified hotspots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour mongerers/spreaders,” District Magistrate Suhas L Y said in a brief statement. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 60 on Wednesday, while 12 patients have so far been cured and discharged from hospitals, the officials said.

