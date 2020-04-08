Left Menu
6 coaches tranformed into isolation wards at Jammu Railway station to treat COVID-19 patients

Six coaches have been tranformed into isolation wards by Railways authorities at Jammu Railway station to treat the COVID-19 patients as the total number of active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory has climbed to 135.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:01 IST
Six isolation coaches have been set up by Railways authorities at Jammu Railway station. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Six coaches have been tranformed into isolation wards by Railways authorities at Jammu Railway station to treat the COVID-19 patients as the total number of active coronavirus cases in the Union Territory has climbed to 135. "There are 9 cabins in one coach so we have kept one cabin for medical staff, rest for COVID-19 patients. 48 patients can be accommodated," said Chetan Taneja, Senior Divisional Traffic Manager on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory has climbed to 135. The Union Territory administration also issued an order on Wednesday making it mandatory for officers, staffs and visitors in the Civil Secretariat to wear face masks to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

"As a preventive measure to stop the spread of #COVID19 in J-K, wearing of face masks has been made mandatory for all the officers, staff and visitors in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu," said Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary. India's total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 5,274 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

