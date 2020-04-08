Left Menu
TN cops told to continue strict enforcement of lockdown: DGP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:04 IST
The Tamil Nadu Police has been given instructions to strictly enforce the lockdown to combat COVID-19 spread, state DGP J K Tripathy said on Wednesday. Talking to PTI over phone, he said strict measures are being taken by police to enforce the lockdown and prevent people from coming out "unnecessarily or for jolly rides". Action against violators of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and other laws have been taken by booking 1,07,182 cases throughout Tamil Nadu.

"We arrested 1,16,656 persons for breaking various rules during the lockdown period and seized 90,588 vehicles including two and four wheelers. The total fine collected from the violators is Rs.33,60,844" he said, adding that clear instructions have been given to police officials to enforce the rule of law and not use force against the public. The Director General of Police complimented people of the state for cooperating with authorities in enforcing the lockdown and preventing COVID-19 spread. Tripathy pointed out that people who come out to purchase essential commodities are advised to not use vehicles. Police, on its part, are trying to supply essentials at doorstep to the needy and also allow sale of essential commodities in the residential areas to avoid social contacts to the maximum, he said.

According to the official figure released by state health secretary Beela Rajesh on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu has recorded 738 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. The state has recorded the second highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra.

