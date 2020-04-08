Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Consider a larger fund pie to TN, HC tells Centre

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:13 IST
COVID-19: Consider a larger fund pie to TN, HC tells Centre

Expressing concern over the Centre allocating Tamil Nadu only Rs 510 crore so far to fight coronavirus, the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed it to consider increasing the state's share. Taking a serious view of violation of the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, the court also directed the state police to arrest those flouting the orders and seize their vehicles.

A bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and R Hemalatha, hearing a PIL, observed that the quantum allocated to Tamil Nadu was lower than the apportionment to states that have lesser COVID-19 cases. Impleading the Union Home Ministry as a respondent, the bench in its interim order said out of 5,194 people infected by coronavirus (in the country), as on date Tamil Nadu stands second with 690 patients, while Maharashtra stands first with 1,018 patients.

However, with regard to the release of Disaster Risk Management Fund, the Home Ministry has released only 510 crores which in the opinion of this court was not adequate, whereas, the states which have got lesser number of virus infected patients have been allotted more fund, it said. "This Court is not against the allotment of more fund to the other states, but concerned about Tamil Nadu getting lesser amount of fund. Therefore, the Central Government may positively consider increasing the amount," the bench said.

A city-based NGO, India Awake for Transparency, filed the public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to ensure 100 per cent testing of all people who have been exempted from the lockdown. Pointing out to the significance of social distancing and appealing to people to stay indoors, the court directed the Additional Advocate General Aravind Pandiyan to file a status report.

Also, the bench directed the state government to arrest motorists as well as seize their vehicles -two wheelers or four wheelers- when used in violation of curbs under Section 144 CrPC and if anybody comes out of their houses beyond 1 pm. The state government has allowed functioning of groceries and other outlets vending essentials to be open only upto 1 pm in a bid to curb movement of people.

The bench directed Police authorities to enquire and inform the employers of the violators (government or private sector) about the violations by their employees and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks. While referring to daily wagers, migrant workers and platform dwellers who are without food and shelter, the bench in its order said the authorities are directed to verify the persons who are without food and shelter and provide them by having community kitchens." Stressing that the pandemic was spreading like a wild fire, the the court also appealed to those who had travelled abroad recently and their family members and friends to subject themselves voluntarily for testing and getting quarantined as it would help curbing the dispersion of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO head defends handling of coronavirus pandemic against Trump criticism

The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defence of his agencys handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trumps criticism and suggestion that Washington could review its fundin...

Swiss drive-through garden centre aims to nurture jobs during coronavirus

A Swiss entrepreneur has opened a drive-through garden centre in the hopes of nurturing employment rather than profits during the novel coronavirus epidemic. Johannes Zulauf got the inspiration from seeing a similar arrangement for customer...

Air France KLM will get "massive" state support - French finance minister

The French government is prepared to provide massive support to Air France KLM to help the French-Dutch air carrier make it through the current downturn, Frances finance minister said on Wednesday.Air France is losing billions of euros per ...

Valorant closed beta breaks Twitch streaming marks

Valorant is off to a record-setting start on Twitch. The closed beta product from Riot Games opened by setting records on the streaming platform.Valorant, once known only as Project A, officially launched in beta testing on Tuesday. Just ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020