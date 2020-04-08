558 arrested in Kolkata for violating lockdown

A total of 558 persons werearrested from different parts of Kolkata on Wednesday forviolating the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novelcoronavirus, police said

A total of 113 vehicles were also seized duringchecking drives, a senior police officer said

All the arrested persons will be booked under Section188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated bypublic servant), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.