558 arrested in Kolkata for violating lockdown

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:15 IST
A total of 558 persons werearrested from different parts of Kolkata on Wednesday forviolating the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novelcoronavirus, police said

A total of 113 vehicles were also seized duringchecking drives, a senior police officer said

All the arrested persons will be booked under Section188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated bypublic servant), he added.

