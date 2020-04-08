3 Tablighi Jamaat members test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three members of the Tablighi Jamaat tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, an official said. According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, they had taken samples of 27 members of the Jamaat, three of which were found infected with the infection

He said the Jamaat members had already been quarantined

He said, meanwhile, a woman from the district tested positive for the virus in Noida. Precautionary measures have been taken after receiving reports of the four cases, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

