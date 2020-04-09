Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan rebuffs accusations it racially attacked WHO chief

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:01 IST
Taiwan rebuffs accusations it racially attacked WHO chief
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Taiwan on Thursday angrily condemned accusations from the World Health Organization's (WHO) boss that racist slurs against him had come from the island, saying racism did not exist in Taiwan in an escalation of its bitter quarrel with the body.

Taiwan's exclusion from the WHO, due to objections from China which claims the island as its own, has infuriated the Taipei government during the coronavirus outbreak. Taiwan says it has been unable to get timely information and that Taiwanese lives have become political pawns. The WHO denies this.

Taiwan has long described this as a pattern of behavior that puts it at risk because of Chinese pressure to exclude it from international bodies. On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus rejected "racist slurs" against him, which he said had originated in Taiwan.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan opposed any form of discrimination. "For years, we have been excluded from international organizations, and we know better than anyone else what it feels like to be discriminated against and isolated," she said in a statement. "If Director-General Tedros could withstand pressure from China and come to Taiwan to see Taiwan's efforts to fight COVID-19 for himself, he would be able to see that the Taiwanese people are the true victims of unfair treatment."

Tedros is not a popular figure in Taiwan due to suspicion he is too close to China and the WHO's listing of Taiwan's virus case numbers under China's, despite it being totally separately governed. U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized the WHO on Tuesday, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the coronavirus outbreak.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said Tedros' accusations were groundless and "imaginary" and Taiwan had not made any racist comments nor encouraged anyone to do so. Tedros' comments were irresponsible and he should clarify them and apologize to Taiwan, Ou said.

"The concept of racism does not exist in Taiwan. We do not have a problem of racism," she told reporters. Taiwan has been proud of its early and so far effective measures against the coronavirus, logging just 379 cases and five deaths to date, far lower than many of its neighbors.

The WHO said last month it was closely following the development of the coronavirus in Taiwan and learning lessons from how they are fighting it. However, Taiwan says the WHO ignored its questions at the start of the outbreak and has not shared with member states information Taiwan has provided, including details on its coronavirus causes and prevention methods.

Under the slogan "Taiwan can help", the government last week announced the donation of 10 million faces masks to the United States, Europe, and the 15 countries which still maintain formal diplomatic ties with the island. Ou said Taiwan would donate another six million masks, to northern and eastern Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and U.S. states hardest hit by the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

One Piece Chapter 977 on April 12 – Straw Hats onward to Onigashima, raid to be violent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Reviewing and renewing lockdownsThe British government holds a Cobra meeting on Thursday chaired by Dominic Raab, first secretary of state, to discuss how to deal with a review of ...

Paralympics rule out going to IOC to solve cash-flow problem

The International Paralympic Committee has a cash flow problem, but its president has ruled out going to the International Olympic Committee for help. President Andrew Parsons says he is trying to cut 5 from the budget, which was listed at ...

Diageo withdraws forecast, halts shareholder returns programme

Diageo Plc, the worlds largest spirits maker, abandoned its annual forecast for sales and profit growth, and suspended its shareholder returns programme for the rest of the year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.The Johnnie Walker whi...

Germany hopes EU can agree economic aid package on Thursday

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he expected European Union finance ministers meeting later on Thursday to make progress towards agreeing a 500 billion euro 543.20 billion coronavirus economic rescue package. In a 16-hour videoco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020