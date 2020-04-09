Left Menu
217 blood samples in AP test negative for coronavirus

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:50 IST
The blood samples of over 200 people have tested negative for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh overnight as the total cases remained at 348, a health department bulletin said on Thursday. No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 12 hours since 9 pm on Wednesday till 9 AM on Thursday, it said.

All the 217 blood samples tested during the period have returned negative, it added. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stood at 348, with 335 active cases.

In all, nine patients have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals. So far four COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state.

