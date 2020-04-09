217 blood samples in AP test negative for coronavirus

The blood samples of over 200 people have tested negative for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh overnight as the total cases remained at 348, a health department bulletin said on Thursday. No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 12 hours since 9 pm on Wednesday till 9 AM on Thursday, it said.

All the 217 blood samples tested during the period have returned negative, it added. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stood at 348, with 335 active cases.

In all, nine patients have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals. So far four COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.