Spain close to reversing coronavirus curve, says PM

Spain close to reversing coronavirus curve, says PMReuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-04-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 12:56 IST
Spain's latest coronavirus data is encouraging and the country is close to the beginning of a decline in the epidemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.
"The fire starts to come under control," he told parliament before a vote on the extension of a state of emergency by another two weeks until April 26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pedro Sanchez
- Spain