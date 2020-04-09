Spain close to reversing coronavirus curve, says PM

Spain's latest coronavirus data is encouraging and the country is close to the beginning of a decline in the epidemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

"The fire starts to come under control," he told parliament before a vote on the extension of a state of emergency by another two weeks until April 26.

