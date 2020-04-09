Hungarian consumer confidence posts biggest monthly fall in nearly 30 years -GKI

Hungarian think tank GKI's consumer confidence indicator posted its biggest monthly fall in nearly three decades in April, GKI said in a statement on Thursday.

The survey said the indicator was still above its historic lows, but Hungarians turned drastically more pessimistic about their employment prospects as well as the outlook for the broader economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.