China commerce ministry says foreign trade improved in March

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that the country's imports and exports improved in March, without elaborating. But some foreign trade companies, especially textiles firms, have had existing orders delayed or canceled and are having difficulties in receiving new orders, said ministry spokesman Gao Feng.

China's exports fell 17.2% in January-February from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed, marking the steepest fall since February 2019. Imports sank 4% from a year earlier.

