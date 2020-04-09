Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

CSIR’s constituent Lab, CSIR-NCL Pune, has been leading the way in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship through its Venture Centre for the past decade and new innovations from there are helping in the fight against the Corona outbreak. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:33 IST
CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak
CSIR’s constituent Lab, CSIR-NCL Pune, has been leading the way in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship through its Venture Centre for the past decade and new innovations from there are helping in the fight against the Corona outbreak.  Image Credit: ANI

CSIR's constituent Lab, CSIR-NCL Pune, has been leading the way in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship through its Venture Centre for the past decade and new innovations from there are helping in the fight against the Corona outbreak. Two of the recent innovations that can help in the mitigation of the Corona outbreak are featured:

1) Digital IR Thermometer: CSIR-NCL's Venture Centre's incubatee BMEK headed by Mr. Pratik Kulkarni has developed a handheld digital IR thermometer which is an important component of measures to mitigate Coronavirus outbreak. Mobile phone or power banks can be used as a power source. The design of IR thermometers is available open-source wherein the complete know-how with mass manufacturing-ready hardware and software design will be available to manufacturers across India for free. This is an effort to enable a large number of manufacturers to manufacture the thermometers and cater to their local demands. Now it is being scaled up in partnership with BEL (Bharat Electronics Ltd, Pune). About 100 prototype units will be made for pilot distribution and testing at TUV Rheinland India Pvt Ltd Bangalore.

2) The second innovation is the oxygen enrichment unit (OEU): One of the critical needs of COVID-19 patients is the need to meet the oxygen requirements due to their lungs being compromised. Oxygen enrichment unit (OEUs) to increase the oxygen concentration from the ambient air of 21-22% to 38-40% have been developed by CSIR-NCL and Genrich Membranes, a start-up innovation venture founded by Dr. Ulhas Kharul, Head of Polymer Science & Engineering Division at NCL. OEU is hollow fiber membrane bundles for separation and filtration of ambient air to produce enriched oxygen for patients in the home and hospital settings. The prototype units are ready at Pune and will be sent to TUV Rheinland India Pvt Ltd Bangalore for testing/validation. About 10 OEU machines will be assembled by NCL BEL in Pune and after the trials, scale-up will be done.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India doesn't need money, can't have cricket right now: Kapil on Akhtar's proposal

The legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday slammed Shoaib Akhtars idea of a made-for-television three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic, saying India doesnt need the money and it is not worth risk...

Nearly one in three UK firms reduced staff levels as coronavirus hit - ONS

Twenty-nine percent of British companies reduced staff levels over the short term as the coronavirus crisis hammered the countrys economy, a survey published by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday showed.The administrative and su...

Pakistan Army says it shot down small Indian surveillance drone

Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it shot down a small Indian surveillance drone for allegedly violating airspace along the Line of Control. According to a statement by the Pakistan Army, the Indian Quadcopter in a provocative act intruded ...

Maha: Cong sets up COVID-19 task force to help state govt

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress party on Thursday set up a COVID-19 task force under the leadership of former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan to assist the state government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak. The task force comprise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020