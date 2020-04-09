ASEAN ministers to hold special video meeting on Covid-19 next Tuesday

Southeast Asian ministers will hold a special video conference on April 14 to address what is needed to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The event will demonstrate the determination of the ASEAN in preventing and fighting the spread of the coronavirus pandemic," said Nguyen Quoc Dung, deputy foreign minister of Vietnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.