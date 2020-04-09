Left Menu
Development News Edition

NW Health urges residents to obey self-quarantine rules

"The province now has 15 confirmed cases. We cannot afford to have the numbers increase because of individuals who do not respect the rules of lockdown or regulations around quarantine,” said MEC Madoda Sambatha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:00 IST
NW Health urges residents to obey self-quarantine rules
The provincial department said it noted with concern a lack of understanding of the province's position on self-quarantine at home and mandatory quarantine in a state facility. Image Credit: ANI

The North West Health Department has called on residents to obey the rules of self-quarantine to stop the further spread of the Coronavirus in the province.

"The province now has 15 confirmed cases. We cannot afford to have the numbers increase because of individuals who do not respect the rules of lockdown or regulations around quarantine," said MEC Madoda Sambatha.

The provincial department said it noted with concern a lack of understanding of the province's position on self-quarantine at home and mandatory quarantine in a state facility.

Based on the directive of President Cyril Ramaphosa, people who are infected with Coronavirus, but who have no or moderate symptoms will remain in isolation at home or at a place provided by the government, and those with severe symptoms will be transferred to a hospital.

"It is equally important to also keep in mind the protection of those not sick from any possibility of being infected or getting a transmission from people who knew they have tested positive but through their deliberate misbehaviors they infect or transmit to others, this on its own is a criminal offense."

Anyone who is placed in self-quarantine and deliberately breaks the rules and procedures of self-quarantine will be tracked down and when found will forfeit the right to self-quarantine.

"By law, we should be opening criminal offenses for these individuals who put others at the risk of infection by breaking the rules of self-quarantine," said the MEC.

Sambatha emphasized the need to balance the individual rights of people who deliberately break the law and endanger the lives of many innocent and healthy South Africans and strict rules meant to protect the majority of law-abiding citizens.

In the new Standard Operating Procedure on quarantine and hospital isolation, the Health Department added a requirement that any general practitioner, private hospital or government hospital that prescribes self-quarantine at home must request permission from the MEC in writing with motivation on why self-quarantine.

The MEC will then send a team of clinical specialists to assess the place for self-quarantine and make recommendations to the MEC.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases cross 4,000 in Pakistan, death toll at 64

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 4,332 on Thursday with Punjab province having more than 2,100 people affected, according to the National Command and Control Centres latest statistics. There was an increas...

Dil Se Thank You, says Akshay Kumar to people delivering essential services during COVID-19 lockdown

Acknowledging the contribution of all essential workers during the lockdown period, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday encouraged people to use the hashtag Dil Se Thank You to express their gratitude to the people who work to ensure our safety....

Bachchan starts distribution of 2,000 food packets in Mumbai

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday said he has undertaken the distribution of 2,000 food packets for lunch and dinner at various locations across the city for those hit by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 77-year-old act...

Chinese medical team to help Nigeria boost COVID-19 testing, management

On Friday 3rd April 2020, during the Presidential Task Force Media Briefing, the imminent arrival to Nigeria of a team of Chinese medical experts was announced. The delegation of 15 Chinese medical experts, who arrived today, is composed of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020