DSGMC offers two hospital buildings for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday offered the state government a hospital and a 500-bedded hospital building for the isolation and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national capital at Gurudwara Bala Sahib. In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: "Under your leadership, Delhi govt is preparing and developing its infrastructure including hospitals to manage foreseen exponential rise in COVID-19 suspected patients in Delhi. In this regard, your kind self has an innovative plan to convert even hotels and banquet halls into health facilities for the purpose of isolation, treatment and quarantine of the COVID-19 suspected and positive patients."

Sirsa then proceeded to offer Guru Harkrishan Hospital, a 50-bedded multidisciplinary hospital with intensive care units at Gurudwara Bala Sahib, to the service of the state government. Furthermore, Sirsa also offered the 500-bedded six-story building of Guru Harkrishan Institute of Medical Science and Research, which is almost ready to be set up, for the similar cause.

"We believe that and if Delhi government desire, a visit at the site can be planned to explore the possibilities to complete it in an expedited manner to use it for this very purpose. Use of this proposed state-of-the-art health facility to fill the existing gap between the health resource available and required will work in the nation's interest," he said. He further said that spending huge funds in converting hotels and banquet halls into health facilities would be a short-term gain, with wastage of resources during the pandemic, whereas furnishing and using the institutions will be a justified investment which will last forever and be in the interest of the people of Delhi.

"We see this as a tough time for humanity, so we need to work as a team to combat the COVID-19 disease," he mentioned in the letter. (ANI)

