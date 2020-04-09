COVID-19: Kerala govt keeps tabs on ground through zoom conferences

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 9 (PTI): Kerala, from where the country's first three coronavirus positive cases, all Wuhan returnees, were detected, is using technology to ensure that public healthcare system works like a well-oiled machine to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has turned its public healthcare system into a single interconnected grid to generate uninterrupted information and provide efficient services, thanks to daily video conferences of top health authorities for chalking out a dynamic strategy to tackle the pandemic.

The daily zoom or remote conferences held by Health Minister K K Sailaja and top health sector officials with the medical and paramedical personnel on the ground have lent a cutting edge to the state government's all-out efforts in monitoring the situation and formulating effective responses to address the various needs and concerns of the people. The minister is joined in this meticulous exercise by top administrators and planners, including Dr Rajan N Khobragade, Principal Secretary, Health; Dr Rathan U Kelker, State Mission Director, National Health Mission, Dr Saritha, Director of Health Services, Dr Ramla Beevi, Director of Medical Education and other senior officials.

The second round of the conference involves district hospitals, general hospitals, taluk hospitals and the state Medical College Hospitals to get a clear picture on the ground. This has transformed Kerala's much-vaunted healthcare system into a well-oiled single cohesive grid that helps authorities keep a tab on COVID-19 in all its facets.

Dr Khobragade said it is during these interactions that the essential ingredients required for the day's planning are collected, such as data of patients and those in quarantine, discharged cases, test results, state of hospital infrastructure including logistics, stock of testing kits and medicines, and availability of personnel protection equipment (PPE). This exercise has been envisaged as a two-way communication.

The top brass in the state headquarters will get a firm idea of what is happening on the ground and make suggestions to those on the ground for managing the situation, as it keeps changing. The personnel spread across the state and working day-and-night can put across their requirements anytime, to be addressed immediately, he added.

A press release quoting Dr Khobragade said the zoom conferences are an important medium for clinical management discussions. It has proved to be a vital prop in dealing with this serious health crisis by putting the state's resources to the optimal use.

Dr R Ramesh, Project Director, Kerala State AIDS Control Society and Chairman of IEC Committee, said as a thoroughgoing person, the minister never fails to attend the zoom conference as a medium to gather minute ground level details and formulate strategies accordingly. This approach not only strengthens the preparedness of the system to meet any eventuality but also motivates the personnel on the ground.

Thanks to technology, each of us can do it sitting in our room, without compromising social distancing, which is a critical prop in countering the infection, Dr Ramesh, who is part of the process, said. Kerala reported its first coronavirus case in January-end.

All the three were treated and discharged. The meticulous planning and execution of strategies by the state government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been hailed by national and international authorities.

The state has 259 active cases and over 1.40 lakh people under observation in various hospitals. There are two fatalities.PTI UD PTI PTI