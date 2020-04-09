Left Menu
71-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in UP's Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:40 IST
A 71-year-old woman with a travel history to Saudi Arabia recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from hospital here, officials said. She is the first patient from Rohilkhand, a region in the northwestern part of Uttar Pradesh that includes Pilibhit district, to have returned from hospital without any further complications, they said.

The woman was discharged on Wednesday evening after her reports came negative, Pilibhit District Magistrate Vaibhav Shrivastava said. The doctors and staff of the hospital showed a victory sign while the patient was leaving the hospital, he said.

According to the DM, the woman had returned from Saudi Arabia and was admitted in the hospital's isolation ward on March 19. She was tested coronavirus positive on March 21. Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Vijay Bahadur Ram said the woman's son, who is also infected with the virus, will most likely recover soon as well.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Seema Agarwal said the elderly woman will be kept in self-isolation for 14 days at her home. "Necessary instructions have been given to family members of the patient and the health department will remain in touch with them over the phone," Dr Agarwal said.

A total of 361 positive cases have been reported in the state so far and four people have died of the disease, according to official data..

