Coronavirus: Number of cases in UP rises to 410

The number of cases of coronavirus infections in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 410 on Thursday, with 49 more people testing positive. The count was 361 on Wednesday.

As many as 410 people have tested positive so far in 40 districts of the state, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said here. Of these, 221 are linked to last month's Tablighi Jamaat event in the national capital, he said, adding that a total of 31 people have recovered so far.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 stands at four -- one each in Meerut, Basti, Varanasi and Agra districts. Prasad said wearing masks while venturing out has been made mandatory in the state under the Epidemic Act.

