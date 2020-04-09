Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments during crisis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:16 IST
Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments during crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a broad, $2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed said it would work through banks to offer 4-year loans to companies of up to 10,000 employees and directly buy the bonds of states and more populous counties and cities to help them respond to the health crisis. In announcing what may prove its most groundbreaking step in the crisis fight, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed's role had now broadened beyond its usual focus in keeping markets "liquid" and functioning, to helping the United States get the economic and financial space it needs to fix a dire health emergency.

"Our country's highest priority must be to address this public health crisis, providing care for the ill and limiting the further spread of the virus," Powell said in a statement released on Thursday. "The Fed's role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible." Powell is scheduled to make separate comments at 10 a.m. eastern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19 : AIIMS Raipur develops software for getting sample test reports

The IT department of AIIMS Raipur has developed a software that will help the medical staff and state health department in getting desired information about a particular sample test report within seconds. The software can be used to search ...

New UK benefits claims hit 1.2 mln as virus-hit economy suffers

Britains government has now received 1.2 million new claims for welfare payments since March 16, about eight times normal levels, as the coronavirus outbreak hits the economy. Last week, the government put the figure for new Universal Credi...

COAI asks govt to use USO Fund to benefit phone users amid COVID-19

The Cellular Operators Association of India COAI on Thursday asked the government to use the Universal Service Obligation USO Fund which has Rs 51,500 crore lying unutilised to provide benefit to pre-paid feature phone subscribers amid the ...

US Fed launches USD 2.3 trillion financing to support economy

The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced another series of financing facilities to provide USD 2.3 trillion to support the US economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The programs aim to help businesses, households and state and local govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020