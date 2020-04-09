Left Menu
Djibouti says records its first coronavirus death - ministry of health

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:33 IST
Djibouti said on Thursday it had recorded its first coronavirus death, according to a statement tweeted by the Horn of African country's health ministry.

The statement said the country now had 140 people infected with COVID-19, while 28 people had recovered.

"The confinement measures appear to be bearing fruit but it is too early to relax our efforts," the ministry said in a statement that also called on the population to continue to respect guidelines issued to fight the coronavirus.

